Horace High School dismissed early from onsite learning due to heating issue

West Fargo Public Schools logo(Valley News Live)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Horace High School will be dismissed early on Friday from onsite learning due to an issue with the building’s HVAC unit, which controls the heat.

West Fargo Public Schools says students will be dismissed from onsite learning at 10:30 a.m. Buses will run at that time. Students will connect virtually with their teachers for blocks 3 and 4 this afternoon beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The school district released the following if a student participates in after school activities:

f your student participates on the debate team, they have the option of going to Heritage Middle School for the afternoon, so they can catch their event bus at 2:00PM. Students that participate in after school activities that have practice this evening also have the option of going to Heritage Middle School for the afternoon, if rides back and forth are not feasible for the family to provide. Practice locations will be communicated by Mr. Midthun in a separate communication.”

