GFPD welcomes a Los Angeles police officer to learn more about community outreach

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”Bring everything you are, the best of who you are to the table to really bridge the gaps between the communities they serve,” says LAPD’s Deon Joseph.

Grand Forks Police Department was chosen by the Fashion Affair, an annual fashion show, to receive money to focus on their community outreach.

“We are really blessed in our hearts that we have a great police department and we really wanted to do something that was positive for our police officers and even more training and can make them even better than they already are,” says one of Fashion Affair’s organizers Anne Zimmer.

“Shining a light on our excellent community and all the people who live here and try to make it a wonderful place to live,” adds Fashion Affair’s other organizer Rachel Eider.

With the funds raised at the show, the police department brought in Deon Joseph, an officer for the Los Angeles Police Department, Joseph has spent 23 years working in the downtown Skid Row community. He focuses in community outreach.

“The thing with Deon is many people work as a consultant, where Deon is still working as a practitioner in dealing with community engagement everyday,” says GFPD’s Chief Mark Nelson.

“When I met with the chief and the deputy chief I discovered not only do they care about their officers, but how they stress having them go out and engage with the community in nonconventional ways, trying to help bridge that gap,” says Joseph.

All involved told us police engagement is extremely important... Especially now.

“It’s highly important especially nowadays where there’s such a chasm right now in many parts of the country between law enforcement and the people they serve and we need to work really hard to close that chasm,” says Joseph.

“They’re already doing it so it was more or less encouraging each other and reaffirming the great things they’re already doing,” says Chief Nelson.

Joseph says he was impressed with the grand forks officers.

Chief Nelson says the training from Joseph helped reaffirm their work, and the tips he gave will only help them get better.

