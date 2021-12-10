Advertisement

Authorities seeking suspects in Casselton burglaries

Anchorage Police Lights
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office office is looking for those responsible for burglarizing three businesses in Casselton.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says deputies responded to an alarm at the Red Baron Lounge located at 618 Front Street at around 4 a.m Friday. They discovered a forced entry to a door and discovered that cash was stolen.

Sheriff Jahner also says that on November 10th, Piper Tax Service and DJ’s Plumbing & Heating were also burglarized. They have not determined if all three burglaries are related.

