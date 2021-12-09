Advertisement

Students arrested at Bagley High School

By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAGLEY, MN (Valley News Live) - On Thursday, the Clearwater Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrests of two students. According to police, one of the students made a comment about taking the school resource officer’s gun. When school administration tried to address the comment, another student got involved and the situation escalated. Police say the students were combative and refused to cooperate, so they were handcuffed and removed from the school. The county attorney is reviewing the situation to determine if charges will be filed.

The names of the students will not be released.

