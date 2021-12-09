Second Minnesota student dies of COVID-19 this school year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A second student has died this school year of COVID-19 associated with schools, according to the weekly update released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The weekly report does not include identifying information about the students and staff. However, since the previous weekly report the health department reported a Beltrami County teenager with a pre-existing medical condition had died of COVID-19.

“This is tragic news and I hope Minnesotans can pull together and do all we can to prevent another student from dying of this virus,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “We must stay strong and do all we can do to make school buildings safe places to learn and work.”

Three students have died of COVID-19 infections associated with schools since the pandemic began. Eighteen school staff members have also died, including 10 in the current school year. The data includes students and staff in all types of schools – traditional public, charter and private.

Education Minnesota has called on the department to release anonymous summary information about the school staff members who have died and the more than 450 students and staff members who have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The group says this information would help school district decision-makers improve safety protocols for students and staff.

The health department’s weekly report is available here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/stats/

