Red River Valley Fair announces first Grandstand act of 2022 fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair has announced the first Grandstand entertainment act for the 2022 Red River Valley Fair. Taking the stage on July 14th will be for KING & COUNTRY.

Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have won four Grammy Awards, 7 GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, 13 K-LOVE Fan Awards, and their eight No.1 songs have produced an astonishing accumulation of over one billion on-demand streams. The accolades make brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos.

Tickets go on sale on December 17th at 9 am. Tickets will be $30 and will include your gate admission to the fair on the day of the concert. Tickets are available for purchase here

The 2022 Red River Valley Fair will be July 8-17 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

