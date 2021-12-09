Advertisement

Red River Valley Fair announces first Grandstand act of 2022 fair

From today until July 18th, exhibits, rides, livestock, entertainment, midway shows and food...
From today until July 18th, exhibits, rides, livestock, entertainment, midway shows and food will be available. Each night will bring entertainment, including Skillet, Chris Young and Trace Adkins.(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair has announced the first Grandstand entertainment act for the 2022 Red River Valley Fair. Taking the stage on July 14th will be for KING & COUNTRY.

Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have won four Grammy Awards, 7 GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, 13 K-LOVE Fan Awards, and their eight No.1 songs have produced an astonishing accumulation of over one billion on-demand streams. The accolades make brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos.

Tickets go on sale on December 17th at 9 am. Tickets will be $30 and will include your gate admission to the fair on the day of the concert. Tickets are available for purchase here

The 2022 Red River Valley Fair will be July 8-17 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

