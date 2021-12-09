Advertisement

Police say threat made on Liberty Middle School is not credible

A screenshot of a Facebook post detailing the threat is circulating on Facebook.
school threat
school threat(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has gotten a report of another school shooting threat at a middle school in West Fargo.

West Fargo Police say that threat is not credible.

The post alleged that a student threatened violence against to Liberty Middle School threatened to shoot up the school on Friday.

We’ve reached out to West Fargo Police, city officials, and the school district multiple times this evening for more information.

We’ll continue to update you with the very latest.

