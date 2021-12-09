Advertisement

NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - X-rays aren’t just for the doctor’s office. They might also help unravel the mysteries of black holes.

It’s called X-ray astronomy.

Early Thursday morning NASA launched its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer Mission, or IXPE, in a joint effort with the Italian Space Agency.

It’s the first space observatory of its kind.

Its purpose will be to measure X-rays released by black holes, neutron stars, supernova remnants and other high-energy objects.

Scientists say IXPE will tell them more about cosmic X-ray sources than they can learn by studying their brightness and color spectrum, which will help them test and refine theories of how the universe works.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews rushed to a house fire in the 4400 block of Hwy. 52 near Moorhead.
Two people jump from second floor window to escape house fire
Cheney Middle School in West Fargo, ND
Two suspects identified and taken into custody related to school violence threat
Generic crash
Pedestrian airlifted from crash scene near Barnesville
Alex Mooridian
Valley City shooter told police he ‘would do it again’ if he had the chance, documents say
school threat
Police and city officials say recent school shooting threats aren’t credible

Latest News

In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
LIVE: ‘American giant’ Bob Dole to be honored at Capitol
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm at virtual summit about global democracy
From today until July 18th, exhibits, rides, livestock, entertainment, midway shows and food...
Red River Valley Fair announces first Grandstand act of 2022 fair
FILE - A traffic light changes outside the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, early...
Congressional staffer with gun in bag causes brief lockdown
NDT-Top Talkers-December 9th
NDT-Top Talkers-December 9th