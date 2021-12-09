Advertisement

Man cited for crash at railroad crossing near Casselton

Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the railroad crossing at Pine Forest Drive for several hours at a time, trapping them inside. Now they want the county to resolve the issue(NBC12)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pickup has major damage after crashing at a railroad crossing south of Casselton. It happened just before noon on Thursday, December 9.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Trevor Altman, a 44-year-old from Fargo, was cited for not stopping at a railroad crossing. He was driving south on Highway 18, about two miles south of Casselton, and says he didn’t see the oncoming train, stop arm or flashing red lights.

The Highway Patrol says Altman swerved into the crossing arm going approximately 65 miles per hour. The crossing arm then hit the oncoming train.

The truck had to be towed from the scene. Airbags were deployed, but the report says Altman was not hurt. The two people in the train, Tyler Vanhee and Devin Groah, both of Wahpeton, were also not hurt.

Highway 18 was closed at the railroad crossing for about an hour until the train was able to move under its own power.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews rushed to a house fire in the 4400 block of Hwy. 52 near Moorhead.
Two people jump from second floor window to escape house fire
Deaner's Diner
“Shock & Claus” at a local diner helps out a young woman
school threat
Police and city officials say recent school shooting threats aren’t credible
Cheney Middle School in West Fargo, ND
Two suspects identified and taken into custody related to school violence threat
Alex Mooridian
Valley City shooter told police he ‘would do it again’ if he had the chance, documents say

Latest News

Montgomery County Installs Electric Car Charging Station
How electric cars compare in the winter months
Arrest
Another student arrested for school threat at Liberty Middle School
Students arrested at Bagley High School
Noon News December 9 - Part 1
Noon News December 9 - Part 1