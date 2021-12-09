Man cited for crash at railroad crossing near Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pickup has major damage after crashing at a railroad crossing south of Casselton. It happened just before noon on Thursday, December 9.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Trevor Altman, a 44-year-old from Fargo, was cited for not stopping at a railroad crossing. He was driving south on Highway 18, about two miles south of Casselton, and says he didn’t see the oncoming train, stop arm or flashing red lights.

The Highway Patrol says Altman swerved into the crossing arm going approximately 65 miles per hour. The crossing arm then hit the oncoming train.

The truck had to be towed from the scene. Airbags were deployed, but the report says Altman was not hurt. The two people in the train, Tyler Vanhee and Devin Groah, both of Wahpeton, were also not hurt.

Highway 18 was closed at the railroad crossing for about an hour until the train was able to move under its own power.

