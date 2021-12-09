Juvenile charged with Terrorizing in Pembina County

Pembina, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pembina County Sheriff Terry Meidinger says a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a potential threat at the North Border School.

Sheriff Meidinger says on December 7th, the Sheriff’s Office was called to the school to investigate concerns involving a potential threat. Deputies say the juvenile connected to the case has been charged with Terrorizing and is being held at a Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies have not released the manner of the threat and thanks the public for information gained in the investigation.

