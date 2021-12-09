How electric cars compare in the winter months

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six months ago Joshua Wirth made the switch from his internal combustion engine minivan to an electric car. He said the fluctuating gas prices lead him to the decision.

As gas prices have skyrocketed this fall, Wirth’s Tesla has saved him $1,400. As his first winter with his new car approaches, he said the biggest change he has made was with the click of a touchscreen button.

“Instead of having a sport acceleration I just have it in chill mode,” said Wirth “It’s a little slower instead of jetting off the line like it normally does.”

When it comes to the potential of getting stuck in a winter traffic jam, Wirth said it’s not any different than when he drove a van.

“I don’t see why that would make a difference at all,” said Wirth.

Since he charges his car every time he gets home, whenever he leaves he has more than 350 miles before needing to plugin again.

While sitting in standstill traffic, “With the heat on full in comfort relaxation mode...” said Wirth, “It only loses 2% per hour.”

Highway Patrol Officials say they rarely see electric cars running out of power, but there aren’t that many on North Dakota roads. The state ranks as one of the lowest in the nation for the number of electric car registrations.

Wirth said his favorite feature, “I don’t have to get outside of my car to fill up on gas in the winter,” he explained.

