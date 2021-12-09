Advertisement

Another student arrested for school threat at Liberty Middle School

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police say another child was arrested in related to yet another threat made at a West Fargo middle school.

Police say a juvenile Fargo resident was taken into custody for threatening violent acts at Liberty Middle School on Snapchat Thursday morning. Police say the threat came in around 11:30 a.m. and was reported to a School Resource Officer via text-a-tip.

West Fargo Police confirm with Valley News Live Thursday’s threat is separate from one made on Wednesday night that was later deemed not credible. Thursday’s threat marks the fourth threat of violence made against various West Fargo middle schools just this week. One other school shooting threat was made this week in Pembina County as well.

Police say the student acted independently and that there are no additional suspects to identify. Through the investigation, it was determined that there was no intent to carry out the threat, but police say it did cause fear and concern for public safety which resulted in the arrest.

A report will be forwarded to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s for consideration of charging the suspect for felony terrorizing.

Names and ages are unable to released in juvenile cases.

