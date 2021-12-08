Advertisement

Woman says Ghislaine Maxwell abused her at age 14

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate," during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers says the British socialite once felt her naked 14-year-old body before telling her it would be a “great body” for financier Jeffrey Epstein and his friends.

The witness was identified only by her first name, Carolyn, and took the witness stand on Tuesday.

She became the third woman to testify at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell about the abuse the accusers said they endured at the hands of Epstein.

They allege the abuse was facilitated by his close associate Maxwell.

The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied the charges.

Her lawyers say the government is making her a scapegoat for Epstein’s alleged sex crimes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Adeleke sentenced
Fargo woman gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
VNL Breaking News
West Fargo Public Schools keeping middle schoolers home following shooting threat
Martivus D'Neal Ivy
Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Denny’s
Winter Weather
UPDATE: I-29 back open, no travel advisory lifted
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call

Latest News

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Report: North Dakota and South Dakota women will have to travel far for abortion care
Report: Women from North and South Dakota will have to travel almost 200 miles further for abortion if Roe is overturned
SOCIAL MEDIA ROLE IN POTENTIAL SCHOOL THREATS- DECEMBER 07, 2021
SOCIAL MEDIA ROLE IN POTENTIAL SCHOOL THREATS- DECEMBER 07, 2021
Generic crash
Pedestrian airlifted from crash scene near Barnesville