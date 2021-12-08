Advertisement

WFPS assures parents that shooting threat situation is resolved

Cheney Middle Schools, West Fargo, ND
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools says Cheney Middle School and the district office have gotten multiple calls from families Wednesday morning saying that the shooting threat that was made toward the school on Monday night was not fully resolved.

The school district issued the following statement:

We have heard from several families this morning expressing concern that the initial threat of school violence referenced five individuals, and only two individuals have been taken into custody. The West Fargo Police Department is confident that there are no further suspects in relation to Monday evening’s threat. They did share that information in their release last evening. Please know that we would not have made the decision to return to onsite learning if there was still concern from the police department about additional suspects or continued threats to safety.

While it is always your right to keep your student(s) home, one of the best practices in helping students cope with threats like this is to return them to school and their normal routine as quickly as possible. We look forward to welcoming all of our students back just as soon as they’re ready!”

