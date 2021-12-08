Two suspects identified and taken into custody related to school violence threat

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A juvenile West Fargo resident and a juvenile Fargo resident were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for threatening violent acts at Cheney Middle School on social media.

According to West Fargo Police, search warrants were executed at two separate locations. The investigation indicated that the individuals acted independently of each other, and there are no other suspects to identify. West Fargo Public Schools have been notified of the arrests.

Reports have been forwarded to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s for consideration of charging both suspects for the act of Terrorizing, a Class C Felony under North Dakota Century Code. West Fargo Police would like to commend the students and parents who reported the threat Monday night and helped bring this to a positive conclusion.

Cheney Middle School is opening for on-site learning Wednesday, with a designated care and support room available in the office for students that need an adult to speak with. School representatives say if you have concerns about your student returning to Cheney tomorrow, reach out to your administrator.

