Advertisement

Two suspects identified and taken into custody related to school violence threat

Cheney Middle School in West Fargo, ND
Cheney Middle School in West Fargo, ND(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A juvenile West Fargo resident and a juvenile Fargo resident were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for threatening violent acts at Cheney Middle School on social media.

According to West Fargo Police, search warrants were executed at two separate locations. The investigation indicated that the individuals acted independently of each other, and there are no other suspects to identify. West Fargo Public Schools have been notified of the arrests.

Reports have been forwarded to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s for consideration of charging both suspects for the act of Terrorizing, a Class C Felony under North Dakota Century Code. West Fargo Police would like to commend the students and parents who reported the threat Monday night and helped bring this to a positive conclusion.

Cheney Middle School is opening for on-site learning Wednesday, with a designated care and support room available in the office for students that need an adult to speak with. School representatives say if you have concerns about your student returning to Cheney tomorrow, reach out to your administrator.

For our previous reporting on the shooting threat, click below.

Parents, students on edge as police search for school shooting threat suspects

Mental health experts speak out after school shooting threat

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Adeleke sentenced
Fargo woman gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
VNL Breaking News
West Fargo Public Schools keeping middle schoolers home following shooting threat
Martivus D'Neal Ivy
Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Denny’s
Winter Weather
UPDATE: I-29 back open, no travel advisory lifted
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call

Latest News

Report: North Dakota and South Dakota women will have to travel far for abortion care
Report: Women from North and South Dakota will have to travel almost 200 miles further for abortion if Roe is overturned
SOCIAL MEDIA ROLE IN POTENTIAL SCHOOL THREATS- DECEMBER 07, 2021
SOCIAL MEDIA ROLE IN POTENTIAL SCHOOL THREATS- DECEMBER 07, 2021
Generic crash
Pedestrian airlifted from crash scene near Barnesville
How can social media play a role in potential school threats?
Report: ND and SD women will have to travel 200 more miles for abortion
Report: ND and SD women will have to travel 200 more miles for abortion