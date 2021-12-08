Two men arrested after 100 mph chase, throwing items from vehicle

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Moorhead Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving without headlights or taillights when the vehicle fled at speeds topping out at 100 mph. The vehicle crossed into Clay County near 60th Ave. S. and 40th St. and Clay County Deputies were notified.

Deputies made attempts to disable the vehicle as it travelled northbound on Highway 75. The occupants of the vehicle, 24 year old Terrell Jones and 29 year old Christopher Cloud of Moorhead, began throwing items of the vehicle, including a floor jack and propane tank but deputies were able to maneuver around the items. Jones drove over a roundabout at 60th Ave. S. which slowed it down, at which time a deputy was able to conduct a PIT maneuver. The vehicle entered a ditch Jones and Cloud were taken into custody.

Jones was arrested for Felony Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, 2nd Degree Assault, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition. He is being held at Clay County Correctional Facility.

Cloud was arrested for 2nd Degree Assault. He is also being held at Clay County Correctional Facility.

