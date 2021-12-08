Pembina Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates threat made against school in North Border School District

PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pembina County Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate a threat made against a school in the North Border School District.

Officials say they were contacted by personnel from the district and law enforcement responded to investigate the concern of the possible threat.

Authorities say after interviewing faculty and multiple students, it appeared that there was no immediate threat.

A whistleblower originally alerted Valley News Live of the potential threat.

They told us a student threatened to bring a gun and to shoot up the school.

The whistleblower also told us that the student admitted to the threat, and there were concerns not enough action was taken.

We were told a deputy from the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office only reprimanded students that may have been teasing the student who made the threat.

The Pembina County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any further information at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

