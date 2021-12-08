Advertisement

Pedestrian airlifted from crash scene near Barnesville

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A pedestrian was airlifted from a crash scene near Barnesville Tuesday night.

Minnesota Highway Patrol Sargeant Jesse Grabow says it happened on Highway 34, about 10 miles east of Barnesville.

He says a box truck hit a pedestrian near milepost 11.

The person was seriously injured

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

