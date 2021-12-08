Pedestrian airlifted from crash scene near Barnesville
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A pedestrian was airlifted from a crash scene near Barnesville Tuesday night.
Minnesota Highway Patrol Sargeant Jesse Grabow says it happened on Highway 34, about 10 miles east of Barnesville.
He says a box truck hit a pedestrian near milepost 11.
The person was seriously injured
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
