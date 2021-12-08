Parents, officials emphasize ‘gun safety begins at home’ in wake of WF school shooting threat

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students were back in the classroom today at Cheney Middle School after learning virtually on Tuesday due to a school shooting threat made on Snapchat.

Police say two people have since been arrested and are facing felony charges in juvenile court.

The conversation on how to move forward continues tonight as parents, police and gun experts are urging families to talk about gun safety and to not turn a blind eye to any warning signs.

“Those conversations should be happening in the home all the time about gun safety and making sure people are responsible with the things we’re making accessible in our homes,” West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness said.

“I can almost guarantee any person in their everyday life sometime is going to come across a firearm. So, general training, general safety is a must,” Bill’s Gun Shop & Range General Manager Mike Price said.

Price says part of being a responsible gun owner is properly storing your firearms and making sure no one else has access to them. He says while you shouldn’t hide your gun, your kids shouldn’t know the code to your safe or where you hide the keys.

“It’s like presents at Christmas time. You hide it, the kids are going to go looking for it because if it’s hidden, it’s gotta be something that’s really cool,” he explained. “You shouldn’t have a problem as long as you take away the novelty and they have the proper knowledge of how to handle it safely.”

Erica Thomas says those are already rules she has implemented in her home.

“(My kids) don’t know where the keys are, they don’t know the safe code and they also don’t have my fingerprint. We have a failsafe on my weapon,” Thomas said.

Thomas says once her kids get a little older, she plans to take them to the range for a more hands-on teaching experience.

Price says he sees families often in the range, and says the minimum age for a child to be on the range is 10-years-old as long as a parent is with them.

“Bring it in to them as early as you can that way it gets rid of the novelty early and it’s less likely that they’ll try to mess around with it,” he said.

Both Price and Thomas say it’s important to watch for warning signs in your kids both in-person and on social media. Thomas emphasizes to let your kids know not only are they not alone, there’s better ways to handle what they’re going through than with violence.

“We’ve told our kids, ‘If you ever feel like you’re having a moment where you can’t take it anymore, come to us first.’ We have access to mental health places to help our kids. Don’t be afraid to just search out that help,” Thomas said.

“Not necessarily should you be constantly watching your children, but there’s all kinds of warning signs a person could find out. If you come home and all of a sudden your closet’s open and you remember closing it, and if that’s where you keep your gun, absolutely check your firearm,” Price said.

Price says for parents who are worried about not having quick access to their firearms, but are also looking to keep their kids out of their gun safe, a bio-metric safe, which only opens with a fingerprint, is best.

