Advertisement

Man barricades himself in strangers apartment

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At approximately 1:19 pm on Wednesday, an Officer with the Grand Forks Police Department attempted to stop a man who was riding a bicycle in the roadway and obstructing traffic in the 1300 block of Standford Rd.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and the man took off on his bike and entered into an apartment building in the 3500 block of 11th Av. N. where he kicked in the door of an apartment and barricaded the door. The officer was able to make contact with a female who said that the man ran into the back of the apartment.

Officers located the male inside a bathroom and he was refusing to come out. After several minutes, the suspect did open the door and officers secured him in handcuffs.

The suspect was identified 34 year old Clifford L. Bays of Grand Forks, ND.

Bays was arrested for Refusal to Halt, Burglary, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bays also had two active warrants for his arrest, one from the ND State Penitentiary and one from ND Parole & Probation.

Clifford Bays
Clifford Bays(None)

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
West Fargo Public Schools keeping middle schoolers home following shooting threat
Cheney Middle School in West Fargo, ND
Two suspects identified and taken into custody related to school violence threat
Brandi Adeleke sentenced
Fargo woman gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
Crews rushed to a house fire in the 4400 block of Hwy. 52 near Moorhead.
Two people jump from second floor window to escape house fire
Generic crash
Pedestrian airlifted from crash scene near Barnesville

Latest News

Car Chase
Two men arrested after 100 mph chase, throwing items from vehicle
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 3
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 3
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 2
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 2
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 1
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 1