Man barricades himself in strangers apartment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At approximately 1:19 pm on Wednesday, an Officer with the Grand Forks Police Department attempted to stop a man who was riding a bicycle in the roadway and obstructing traffic in the 1300 block of Standford Rd.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and the man took off on his bike and entered into an apartment building in the 3500 block of 11th Av. N. where he kicked in the door of an apartment and barricaded the door. The officer was able to make contact with a female who said that the man ran into the back of the apartment.

Officers located the male inside a bathroom and he was refusing to come out. After several minutes, the suspect did open the door and officers secured him in handcuffs.

The suspect was identified 34 year old Clifford L. Bays of Grand Forks, ND.

Bays was arrested for Refusal to Halt, Burglary, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bays also had two active warrants for his arrest, one from the ND State Penitentiary and one from ND Parole & Probation.

