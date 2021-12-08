Local law enforcement hosting toy, food drive at Fargo Walmart

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local officers are asking for your help spread holiday cheer this weekend by dropping off food and toys for families across the Valley in need.

Officers from the North Dakota Highway Patrol as well as the Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be at the 13th Ave. Walmart this Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. accepting donations between the two entrances on the south side of the store.

Last year, officials say they ended up with 1166 toys, 4 vehicle loads of food and $2,487 worth of donations that went towards toys and bicycles. Officials say they’re hoping for an even better turn out this year.

Officers in both Bismarck and Williston will be participating as well. Bismarck residents can donate at the Walmart on Rock Island Place, while Williston neighbors can drop off items at the 2nd Ave. W. location.

Donations will be distributed to McKinney Vento Program, Heaven’s Helper Soup Kitchen, Toys for Tots and several other local programs.

