Advertisement

Fargo man arrested after fleeing from Moorhead PD

Moorhead PD
Moorhead PD(Moorhead PD)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested Tuesday night by the Moorhead Police Department after leading them on a chase. 39-year-old Scott Hart was charged with assault, fleeing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents say Hart led Moorhead Police on a chase that involved him striking an officer’s car. After stop sticks were used, officers used a PIT maneuver to stop Hart at 18th Avenue South and 30th Street. He then fled from the car and was eventually arrested. Hart was charged with 2nd degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance.

Hart was found with numerous syringes and other drug paraphernalia, including close to three grams of methamphetamine. This isn’t the first time Hart has been charged with possession of controlled substance. His most recent conviction was on October 13, 2021 in Cass County.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
West Fargo Public Schools keeping middle schoolers home following shooting threat
Cheney Middle School in West Fargo, ND
Two suspects identified and taken into custody related to school violence threat
Brandi Adeleke sentenced
Fargo woman gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
Crews rushed to a house fire in the 4400 block of Hwy. 52 near Moorhead.
Two people jump from second floor window to escape house fire
Generic crash
Pedestrian airlifted from crash scene near Barnesville

Latest News

Car Chase
Two men arrested after 100 mph chase, throwing items from vehicle
Police lights
Man barricades himself in strangers apartment
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 3
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 3
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 2
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 2
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 1
4:00PM News December 8 - Part 1