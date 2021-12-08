Fargo man arrested after fleeing from Moorhead PD

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested Tuesday night by the Moorhead Police Department after leading them on a chase. 39-year-old Scott Hart was charged with assault, fleeing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents say Hart led Moorhead Police on a chase that involved him striking an officer’s car. After stop sticks were used, officers used a PIT maneuver to stop Hart at 18th Avenue South and 30th Street. He then fled from the car and was eventually arrested. Hart was charged with 2nd degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance.

Hart was found with numerous syringes and other drug paraphernalia, including close to three grams of methamphetamine. This isn’t the first time Hart has been charged with possession of controlled substance. His most recent conviction was on October 13, 2021 in Cass County.

