Crews rush to house fire south of Moorhead

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEAR MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are responding to a house fire south of Moorhead where flames are reportedly shooting from the home.

Scanner traffic indicates the fire call came in around 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 to a house is just off of Hwy. 52 in the 4400 block.

Valley News Live has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

