Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl in Pennsylvania believed to be abducted

Six-year-old Sahara Little was last seen wearing a pink jacket with fluffy hood, tan pants and...
Six-year-old Sahara Little was last seen wearing a pink jacket with fluffy hood, tan pants and sneakers. She reportedly was abducted in Philadelphia Tuesday night.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a 6-year-old girl believed to have been abducted in Pennsylvania.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Sahara Little. She was last seen at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Greene Street in Philadelphia.

Little is described to be 4 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink jacket with a fluffy hood, tan pants and sneakers.

Little was reportedly abducted by an unknown individual, according to the National Center for Missing Children. The individual then fled the scene with her in a burgundy 2007 Toyota Scion TC Coupe with the Pennsylvania license plate number LKV-1067.

Police believe the suspect in the abduction of 6-year-old Sahara Little fled the scene with the...
Police believe the suspect in the abduction of 6-year-old Sahara Little fled the scene with the girl in a burgundy 2007 Toyota Scion TC Coupe.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Anyone with information about the abduction or Little’s whereabouts should contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-685-3251.

