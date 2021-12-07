Winter is here to stay; Tips you need to know

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter is here to stay and there are some tips everyone could use to keep you and your family safe.

“We had 14 crashes that we covered in the southeast part of the state. We probably had 40 to 50 highway assists, where we actually went out and assisted somebody that had gone in the ditch,” said Captain Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

That’s the number of incidents the NDPH responded to just on Sunday as blizzard-like conditions impacted the area.

“It was a little wild. We started early and got off late,” said Nathan Lohman, the manager at All Pro Towing.

The weather also kept local tow truck companies busy. So much so, they couldn’t keep count.

Winter is far from over and this weekend’s driving is prompting law enforcement to give reminders.

“Road conditions change throughout the winter, whether you are in town or outside of town. Just be prepared for those changing road conditions,” said Niewind.

The snow may have passed for now, but icy, slick roads are another thing to look out for.

“The biggest things you can do is slow down, wear that seat belt, and increase your following distances,” Niewind said.

There are also everyday tips to remember as you brave the cold weather outside of your vehicle.

“There are people who have to work outside unfortunately, but limit exposure out there. Take breaks and take them often,” said Don Martin, the communications manager for Sanford Ambulance.

If you are out in blizzard-like conditions similar to this weekend, frostbite can happen quickly.

Experts say if you’re outside for a while remember to listen to your body.

“If your not feeling right or something doesn’t feel right remove yourself from the elements and get to a warm place,” Martin said.

