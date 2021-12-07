West Fargo Public Schools keeping middle schoolers home following shooting threat

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo School District is keeping Cheney Middle School students home following a shooting threat at the school.

The district sent a message to families saying authorities are investigating the threat shared on Snapchat and implementing an E-learning day for Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The full message sent to families is below:

“Late last evening, the West Fargo Police Department alerted the school district to a very specific threat of violence regarding Cheney Middle School for today, Tuesday, December 7. This threat was shared anonymously in a Snapchat group; we are so grateful to the students that brought this to our attention so it could be investigated immediately. The WF Police Department is taking this threat seriously, has been working on the investigation all night, and is committed to keeping the district informed as the situation evolves.

For today, Tuesday, December 7, Cheney Middle School will have an offsite learning day. Staff should report to work; students will remain at home and attend classes virtually using their school-issued device. We will follow our late-start bell schedule. The first half of the class is synchronous learning via Microsoft Teams and the second half of the class is time to work on assignments and activities.

Leveraging our ability to continue educating students even when they’re offsite provides the police department with additional time to identify the individual that made the threat. WFPS will share any updates that we receive as the day progresses.”

