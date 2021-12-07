West Fargo Basketball team “moving on” from State Championship crown as they start a new season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The State champions are getting ready to take the floor again. The West Fargo Boys basketball team is preparing to start the season on the road, entering the year as reigning state champions for the first time since 1992. But this group of Packers isn’t going to let their past success get in the way of their play this season.

“We’ve moved on. It’s a new season, a new team, and we can’t live in the past if we want to reach our potential.” said Head Coach Adam Palczewski.

His players echoed that sentiment, starting with Senior Nick Carlson who said that “We don’t want to come in and pretend that we’re the best here and that we’re just going to win again like it’s nothing. Last year was a dog fight every single game and we expect it to be that way again.”

“Coming off of a state championship... That’s not going to just make us a good team this year.” said his classmate Carson Hegerle, “We have to work hard and we know that. Other teams are going to come after us and we’re ready.”

It’s going to be a new look for the Packers this year, who graduated a handful of seniors after that state championship. Coach Palczewski says they’ll be embracing the small ball philosophy: “We are going to have some disadvantages on the rebounding end and with length. We’re going to have to make up for that with some really heady play and moving the ball on offense. And trying not to give up so many rebounds. So it’s a new team, but we’re coming together.”

“We are very athletic.” said Carlson, “We run full-court press. We’re very athletic and fast-paced. We like to move up and down the floor in transition. I think our athleticism is going to help us a lot.”

The expectations are at an all-time high for West Fargo this season, but this group of Packers is just looking forward to getting back to the game.

“Our team is looking really good so far.” Hegerle said, “We have some work to do, obviously, but it’s going to be a fun season for sure.”

“A lot of us are returners but a couple new players...” added Carlson, “We’re close as a group and we all want to win. So we know what’s at stake here.”

West Fargo opens their season at Moorhead High School before diving in to Eastern Dakota Conference play.

