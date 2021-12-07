Park District unveils plans for Fargo Sports Complex

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District unveiled plans on Tuesday, December 7, for the new Fargo Sports Complex.

The facility will include a full-size indoor soccer turf field, four full-size basketball courts, an indoor walking track, multipurpose community space and administrative offices.

The Park District says the complex will address a critical need for indoor recreation facilities in the Fargo area. Once opened, it will provide space to an estimated 13,000 kids and more than 20 local sports organizations to use regularly.

Construction of the Fargo Sports Complex is planned on 100 acres just west of Interstate-29, between 52nd Avenue South and 64th Avenue South. The facility is expected to attract over 600,000 visitors annually and hold 45 plus community events and sports tournaments a year.

Bids for construction will be awarded at the Park Board meeting on January 11, 2022. Groundbreaking is expected to be in spring of 2022 with a grand opening in the spring of 2024.

