Two men indicted for shooting death of Moorhead man

Idris Haji-Mohamed and Ibrahim Isaac
Idris Haji-Mohamed and Ibrahim Isaac(Clay County Jail)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two men have been indicted for the September shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Moorhead.

A Clay County grand jury indicted Idris Haji-Mohamed with one count of 1st degree murder with premeditation in connection to the death of Abdi Abdi. Documents state that Haji-Mohamed had been initially charged with one count of 2nd degree murder with intent, but without premeditation.

A jury also indicted Ibrahim Isaac with one count of 1st degree aiding and abetting murder with premeditation. Documents also state Isaac had been initially charged with one count of 2nd degree murder with intent, but without premeditation.

If convicted of 1st degree murder, Haji-Mohamed would face life in prison. His next court appearance is set for December 21.

If convicted of 1st degree aiding and abetting murder, Isaac would also face life in prison. His next court date is scheduled for December 16.

