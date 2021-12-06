Reminder to stay safe around the ice on rivers, retention ponds and lakes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday was saved from the Red River after he fell through. The Fargo Fire Dept. wants to remind you to be safe around the ice on rivers, retention ponds and lakes.

“Our whole job focuses on rescuing people and it’s our number one priority is the safety of those that we serve,” said Fargo Fire Battalion Chief Joe Mangin. “The one thing to remember with ice is that there is no such thing as safe ice.”

Joe Mangin says that water and ice rescue has evolved over the years, giving them more tools to help those in need.

“Every fire station in Fargo is equipped for ice rescue. Every engine carries ice rescue suits and so do the truck companies,” said Mangin. “When we get that call we immediately start suiting up a person and on arrival, we’re able to get out of the truck immediately affect that rescue.”

Mangin and Fargo Fire pointed out that it was important someone saw the man fall through and were able to get ahold of rescue crews. Here are some tips from Mangin when you see someone fall in.

“Your first thought should be, one, summon help. Get on a phone call, call 9-1-1 and get somebody coming to help you. Your next way of affecting that rescue is to throw something to the victim whether if you can throw a rope, push a ladder out, a tree branch, something to keep you away from that hole and preferably off the ice.” said Mangin.

A cautionary tale to stay safe when it comes to the ice.

“If you are on the ice you should always have something to help you get out of the water should you fall in.” said Mangin.

