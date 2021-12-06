Pharmacy in Southgate Hornbacher’s closes its doors

Advertisement

Thrifty Drug in Southgate Hornbacher's closes(KVLY)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Thrifty Drug located in the Hornbacher’s off of 32nd Ave S. closed on Nov. 30.

The owner of Lison Pharmacy says former Thrifty Drug patients who did not transfer their prescriptions to a different pharmacy before the closure can get their medications at Linson Pharmacy. That pharmacy is inside the Family Fare off of 25th St. S.

North Dakota law states patients are free to choose to transfer their prescriptions to any pharmacy at no charge.

Valley News Live has reached out to the former owner of Thrifty Drug on why the pharmacy was closed but hasn’t heard back.

