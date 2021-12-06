One person dies in crash after vehicle loses control during winter conditions in Beltrami County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 20-year-old man has died after the SUV he was riding in lost control in Beltrami County.

Minnesota State Patrol says the took place near Highway 71 and Sprucewood lane in Hines Township.

A pickup truck was heading north on the highway when an SUV traveling south lost control.

The SUV then flipped on its side and slid into oncoming traffic striking the pickup.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a Fargo hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle’s passenger was killed in the accident.

The pickup’s driver was unharmed.

Authorities say snow-covered and icy roads were involved.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.