More than 1500 residents without power in Grand Forks County

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15-hundred Grand Forks County are now without power.

That’s according to the Nodak Electric Cooperative’s outage map.

Tipsters have told us that some apartments like Forest Park and Grand View have been without power for three hours and are also without heat as it runs on electricity.

At this time...there is no word on when power will be restored for all customers.

Nodak posted on their Facebook page that crews are working on the issue and have been able to restore power for some customers.

