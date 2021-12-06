Advertisement

Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Denny’s

Martivus D'Neal Ivy
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were called to Denny’s on 13th Ave. S., at 2:59 a.m. on Sunday for a physical fight involving multiple people inside the restaurant. Upon their arrival, Dispatch was provided information of a black male wearing a long white sleeve shirt, black pants and a black stocking cap on his head, who had one hand down the front of his pants and was threatening to shoot people. Officers located the male, identified as 29 year old Martivus D’Neal Ivy of Oxford, MS. Ivy was arrested for Terrorizing and transported to the Cass County Jail. Officers did not locate a firearm on Ivy.

Officers located one person with visible injuries from the fight, however they were not interested in cooperating with officers to be a victim. The case is pending prosecution.

