I-29 has been closed from Fargo to Canadian border; No Travel Advisory also issued

(KVLY)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to the Canadian border Sunday night until further notice.

The department says the closure is due to zero visibility and ice-covered roads. NDDOT adds that the roads are impassible or blocked because of high winds and drifting snow.

A No Travel Advisory has also been issued for I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border because of poor visibility.

