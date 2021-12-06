Fargo woman gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is set to spend the next three decades in prison for killing a family-friend’s toddler late last year.

A Cass County judge sentenced 38-year-old Brandi Adeleke early Monday morning after she pleaded guilty to both murder and child abuse this fall for the brutal death of 15-month-old Meka.

“I don’t understand how you can take the life of an innocent child and what she could have done so badly that made you hurt her,” Meka’s aunt, Amanda Carrillo said in court Monday.

“My husband and I had to watch our family listen to the devastating news about a beautiful little girl who was beaten and tortured by someone we trusted. We had to watch our son make the hardest decision of his life to pull the plug and let his baby stop suffering,” Meka’s grandmother wrote in a letter to the court, which was read by the prosecution. “I would not wish this on anyone, not even you, Brandi.”

“I’m sorry to the family. I’m sorry. I didn’t mean for any of this to happen and I’m just, I’m sorry,” Adeleke sobbed to the court.

Adeleke’s sentence comes directly from the wishes of Meka’s father, Manny Carrillo who both prosecutors and family members say was adamant he did not want his daughter’s killer to spend the rest of her life in prison.

“He forgives her, but he will never forget,” Carrillo said of her brother.

Adeleke will be eligible for her five years of supervised probation in 2045.

