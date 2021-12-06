Blizzard Warning Continues Until 3am

OVERNIGHT: A Blizzard Warning continues for the central RRV from Canada to South Dakota until 3am. Eastern North Dakota is under a Travel Alert due to snowy/icy roads and poor visibility. Travel is NOT advised for areas in northeastern ND. I-29 is CLOSED from the Canadian border to the South Dakota border both north and southbound until further notice. Wind has been exceeding 40-50 mph at times. Travel with extra care if you absolutely must travel! Wind will be decreasing - but still breezy - and visibility will be improving into Monday morning.

MONDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold, Arctic air rolls in behind Sunday’s snow system, with morning temperatures Monday falling into the single digits and wind chill values between -15F across the south and -30F or colder north. The blustery breeze remains through the day. Temperatures then stay steady or fall a bit as we head toward dinnertime Monday. Mostly cloudy conditions look to remain on Monday.

TUESDAY: The coldest air temps are expected to arrive Tuesday morning, with lows dropping below zero in the southern valley, and 10-20 degrees below zero or colder will be possible north. However, it won’t be as blustery. Some snow showers are possible Tuesday morning across the southern Valley before clouds gradually clear. High temperatures will remain in the single digits and teens.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Conditions look to quiet down for Wednesday, as we look to be between systems. Temperatures warm up, after starting in the single digits to near zero, we end up in the 20s by the afternoon. Thursday brings back the chance of some light snow, with even warmer temperatures, as morning lows start near 20 degrees and warm to near 30 degrees south.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Friday still remains cloudy with temperatures dropping back down into the teens and 20s. Temperatures drop a bit heading in to Saturday, but it will be mostly sunny and a little breezy. Sunday looks to be quite nice with highs near 40 for some as a warm front ushers in warmer air!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Morning wind chill near -20. Steady or falling temperatures through the day. Low: -3. High: 4.

TUESDAY: Cold morning! Chance of light snow south, then clearing skies. Low: -5. High: 14.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit warmer. Low: 0. High: 25.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Low: 20. High: 32.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Low: 14. High: 22.

SATURDAY: Fairly sunny. Still cool. Low: 8. High: 20.

SUNDAY: Warmer! Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 18. High: 36.

12/4 - 12/5 SNOWFALL REPORTS FROM THE NWS

Office Report Time County Location ST Event Type Mag.

2021-12-05 5:00 AM Steele 5 SSW Blabon ND SNOW 5.5

2021-12-05 5:00 AM Nelson Michigan ND SNOW 2.5

2021-12-05 5:20 AM Otter Tail 1 SSW Ottertail MN HEAVY SNOW 6

2021-12-05 6:00 AM Clay 2 NNE Moorhead MN SNOW 4.2

2021-12-05 6:00 AM Pembina 4 SSE Walhalla ND SNOW 2

2021-12-05 6:04 AM Otter Tail 5 W Dunvilla MN SNOW 3.5

2021-12-05 6:07 AM Clay Moorhead MN SNOW 4

2021-12-05 6:15 AM Beltrami Tenstrike MN SNOW 3.3

2021-12-05 6:30 AM Polk 1 ENE Crookston MN HEAVY SNOW 7

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Hubbard 3 NNW Lake George MN SNOW 5.5

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Cass 1 NW Prairie Rose ND SNOW 4.5

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Otter Tail 6 NNE Fergus Falls MN SNOW 5.5

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Pembina 1 NE Pembina ND SNOW 4.5

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Walsh 4 WNW Pisek ND SNOW 3

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Kittson Lancaster MN SNOW 2.4

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Wilkin 4 NE Breckenridge MN SNOW 1.1

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Grand Forks Larimore ND HEAVY SNOW 9.3

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Grand Forks 3 SSE Grand Forks ND HEAVY SNOW 7.1

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Grand Forks 2 SE Grand Forks ND HEAVY SNOW 7

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Cass 2 SSE North River ND SNOW 5

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Otter Tail 2 WSW Deer Creek MN SNOW 4.1

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Wadena Sebeka MN SNOW 4

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Beltrami 4 E Lavinia MN SNOW 3.9

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Otter Tail 4 SSE Battle Lake MN SNOW 3.8

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Ransom Lisbon ND SNOW 3.7

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Richland 1 WSW Lidgerwood ND SNOW 3.5

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Becker 5 NNW Cormorant MN SNOW 2.4

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Clay 4 N Muskoda MN SNOW 2

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Traill 7 ENE Grandin ND SNOW 1.4

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Roseau Greenbush MN SNOW 1

2021-12-05 7:00 AM Beltrami 4 E Turtle River MN SNOW 1.3

2021-12-05 7:30 AM Polk 2 SSW Mentor MN HEAVY SNOW 8

2021-12-05 7:30 AM Polk 2 SSW Mentor MN HEAVY SNOW 8

2021-12-05 7:30 AM Cass 1 S Briarwood ND SNOW 4

2021-12-05 7:30 AM Becker 3 ENE Richwood MN SNOW 3.3

2021-12-05 7:50 AM Becker 4 SE Westbury MN SNOW 3.5

2021-12-05 8:00 AM Otter Tail 2 N Ottertail Lake MN SNOW 4

2021-12-05 8:00 AM Norman Twin Valley MN SNOW 4

2021-12-05 8:00 AM Becker 2 WNW Cormorant MN SNOW 2

2021-12-05 8:00 AM Grand Forks Niagara ND HEAVY SNOW 8

2021-12-05 8:00 AM Traill Hatton ND HEAVY SNOW 7

2021-12-05 8:00 AM Wadena Wadena MN HEAVY SNOW 7

2021-12-05 8:00 AM Wadena Verndale MN HEAVY SNOW 7

2021-12-05 8:00 AM Hubbard 5 NE Becida MN HEAVY SNOW 7

2021-12-05 8:00 AM Becker Frazee MN HEAVY SNOW 6

2021-12-05 8:00 AM Walsh 3 E Veseleyville ND HEAVY SNOW 6

2021-12-05 8:00 AM Otter Tail Deer Creek MN HEAVY SNOW 6

2021-12-05 8:10 AM Clay Sabin MN SNOW 3.4

2021-12-05 8:15 AM Red Lake Red Lake Falls MN SNOW 3.5

2021-12-05 8:15 AM Clay 4 SSE Averill MN SNOW 3

2021-12-05 8:30 AM Beltrami 2 S Solway MN HEAVY SNOW 6

2021-12-05 8:30 AM Polk Fosston MN HEAVY SNOW 8.5

2021-12-05 8:30 AM Grand Forks Grand Forks ND HEAVY SNOW 8.5

2021-12-05 8:30 AM Barnes 2 SW Valley City ND SNOW 5

2021-12-05 8:30 AM Cass Casselton ND SNOW 4.5

2021-12-05 8:30 AM Pembina Cavalier ND SNOW 3

2021-12-05 8:30 AM Otter Tail Fergus Falls MN SNOW 3

2021-12-05 8:30 AM Marshall 1 W Stephen MN SNOW 2

2021-12-05 8:50 AM Polk 5 SW Erskine MN HEAVY SNOW 11

2021-12-05 8:50 AM Clearwater 1 NW Shevlin MN HEAVY SNOW 8.5

2021-12-05 9:00 AM Hubbard Park Rapids MN SNOW 4

2021-12-05 9:00 AM Grand Forks 1 N Thompson ND HEAVY SNOW 8

2021-12-05 9:00 AM Becker Rochert MN SNOW 3

2021-12-05 9:00 AM Cavalier 5 W Maida ND SNOW 2

2021-12-05 9:00 AM Ramsey 2 SW Devils Lake ND HEAVY SNOW 9

2021-12-05 9:00 AM Traill Portland ND HEAVY SNOW 7

2021-12-05 9:00 AM Clearwater 3 NE Ebro MN HEAVY SNOW 7

2021-12-05 9:15 AM Polk Eldred MN HEAVY SNOW 9.5

2021-12-05 9:15 AM Walsh Park River ND SNOW 3

2021-12-05 9:20 AM Pennington Thief River Falls MN SNOW 3.8

2021-12-05 9:30 AM Ramsey Devils Lake ND HEAVY SNOW 8

2021-12-05 9:30 AM Otter Tail 1 SSW New York Mills MN SNOW 5.3

2021-12-05 9:30 AM Traill Hillsboro ND HEAVY SNOW 7

2021-12-05 9:40 AM Polk East Grand Forks MN HEAVY SNOW 8.5

2021-12-05 9:50 AM Pembina Drayton ND SNOW 4

2021-12-05 10:00 AM Nelson 4 SW Tolna ND HEAVY SNOW 12

2021-12-05 10:00 AM Grant Ashby MN SNOW 3

2021-12-05 10:15 AM Polk 1 S Fosston MN HEAVY SNOW 8.5

2021-12-05 10:15 AM Grand Forks Grand Forks Afb ND HEAVY SNOW 7

2021-12-05 10:30 AM Polk Crookston MN HEAVY SNOW 10.5

2021-12-05 10:45 AM Red Lake Plummer MN SNOW 4.5

2021-12-05 10:50 AM Ramsey Devils Lake ND HEAVY SNOW 7

2021-12-05 11:00 AM Polk Fisher MN HEAVY SNOW 9.7

2021-12-05 11:00 AM Cass Fargo ND SNOW 4.6

2021-12-05 11:00 AM Roseau Roosevelt MN SNOW 2

2021-12-05 11:15 AM Traill Hatton ND HEAVY SNOW 8

2021-12-05 11:25 AM Hubbard 7 N Lake George MN HEAVY SNOW 9.5

