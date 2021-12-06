Authorities search for driver involved in overnight Moorhead chase, woman arrested

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who fled from an early morning stop.

Authorities said 41-year-old Julie Oliver was arrested for felony 5th degree controlled substance and felony possession of burglary tools in connection with the incident.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said after using several tactics like stop sticks the vehicle went into the ditch and the driver fled. It happened around 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 5700 block of 57th Ave. N.

