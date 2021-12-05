Veteran in Perham receives new, adaptive home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lucas Schmitz and his family were celebrated by the Perham community on Saturday, as ‘Homes for Our Troops’ handed over the keys to their new home. The home was tailor made for Schmitz, a veteran who was wounded in 2006 while serving in Iraq.

“To give that help when I needed it, because you kind of have to first accept it to. So throughout that process, they’ve had my back even though I didn’t want the help, they still wanted to.”

This has been a process that has taken years to come to fruition. The support they’ve received from Perham means a lot to them.

“From Day 1, when everyone in the community hung up yellow ribbons to now being here with us, supporting us. Just always being there for us. Family, friends and the community, always being available. We need any assistance or just being here to celebrate with us is huge.”

Inside the home itself, the shower room has been adapted to the needs of Schmitz. Which means easier access for him.

“There’s no more falling in the shower anymore. There’s no hopping down the stairs to go tuck a kid in to bed.” said Tina Schmitz.

The family says they are excited to be in their new home for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.