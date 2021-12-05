Advertisement

Semi hauling coal overturns near Drayton

SEMI OVERTURNS
SEMI OVERTURNS(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRAYTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi hauling coal overturned Saturday night near Drayton.

The accident took place at the intersection of 79th Street & 158th Avenue NE.

Authorities say the driver took a wrong turn while getting off Highway 66. The driver then attempted to make a left turn to go back east on the highway when it rolled into a ditch.

Drayton Fire Department says no other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the semi was not harmed in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATER RESCUE
Man falls through the ice at Dike East
Cass County Human Services
Internal investigation underway against staff members at Cass County Human Services
Nearly 500 residents without power in Clay & Norman Counties
Injury accident affecting traffic in Otter Tail County
Handcuffs
Two arrested at ND casino on drug charges

Latest News

Bob Dole, a giant of the Senate and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, has died.
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
First Alert StormTeam Weather Update
First Alert StormTeam Weather Update
Lucas Schmitz and his family were gifted a new home in Perham on Saturday.
Veteran in Perham receives new, adaptive home
10:00PM Weather - December 4
10:00PM Weather - December 4