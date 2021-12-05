Semi hauling coal overturns near Drayton

DRAYTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi hauling coal overturned Saturday night near Drayton.

The accident took place at the intersection of 79th Street & 158th Avenue NE.

Authorities say the driver took a wrong turn while getting off Highway 66. The driver then attempted to make a left turn to go back east on the highway when it rolled into a ditch.

Drayton Fire Department says no other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the semi was not harmed in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.