Semi hauling coal overturns near Drayton
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DRAYTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi hauling coal overturned Saturday night near Drayton.
The accident took place at the intersection of 79th Street & 158th Avenue NE.
Authorities say the driver took a wrong turn while getting off Highway 66. The driver then attempted to make a left turn to go back east on the highway when it rolled into a ditch.
Drayton Fire Department says no other vehicles were involved.
The driver of the semi was not harmed in the accident.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.