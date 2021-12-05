More Snow, then Near-Blizzard Conditions Today

THIS EVENING - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some areas could potentially experience near-blizzard or blizzard conditions through this evening with the strongest wind that could exceed 40-50 mph at times. The greatest potential for blizzard conditions will be withing the Red River Valley. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for the northern part of our region and including Cass/Clay counties and points east to Wadena through midnight. Even if a Blizzard Warning is not issued, there still may be brief true-blizzard conditions. Travel with extra care!

MONDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold, Arctic air rolls in behind Sunday’s snow system, with morning temperatures Monday falling into the single digits and wind chill values between -15F across the south and -30F or colder north. The blustery breeze remains through the day. Temperatures then stay steady or fall a bit as we head toward dinnertime Monday. Mostly cloudy conditions look to remain on Monday.

TUESDAY: The coldest air temps are expected to arrive Tuesday morning, with lows dropping below zero in the southern valley, and 10-20 degrees below zero or colder will be possible north. However, it won’t be as blustery. Some snow showers are possible Tuesday morning across the southern Valley before clouds gradually clear. High temperatures will remain in the single digits and teens.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Conditions look to quiet down for Wednesday, as we look to be between systems. Temperatures warm up, after starting in the single digits to near zero, we end up in the 20s by the afternoon. Thursday brings back the chance of some light snow, with even warmer temperatures, as morning lows start near 20 degrees and warm to near 30 degrees south.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Friday still remains cloudy with temperatures dropping back down into the teens and 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SUNDAY: Snow into midday, then decreasing as the storm exits east. Gusty north wind over 40 at times. Blowing and drifting snow. Near Zero Visibility in open areas.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Morning wind chill near -15. Steady or falling temperatures through the day. Low: 0. High: 4.

TUESDAY: Cold morning! Chance of light snow south, then clearing skies. Low: -5. High: 14.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit warmer. Low: 0. High: 25.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Low: 20. High: 32.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Low: 14. High: 22.

SATURDAY: Fairly sunny. Still cool. Low: 8. High: 20.

