H.O.G. members wrap gifts for a good cause

Volunteers from the group will be at the Harley-Davidson of Fargo every Saturday this month wrapping gifts.
Harley-Davidson Motor Company (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of the Harley-Davidson Owners Group are wrapping presents for a good cause.

The Fargo chapter has more than 200 members.

This is just one of the volunteer opportunities the group participates in.

”Wrapping presents on Saturdays for people who buy things here at the store. Then we wrap it for them,” says Dave Rux.

“And if they want to make a small donation, then all proceeds go to the Sanford Children’s Hospital,” adds Tamra Sencer

Gift wrapping is available from 11 to 3.

