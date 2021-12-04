“Pants Project” at Robert Asp Elementary

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - When Robert Asp Elementary art teacher Michelle Sailer discovered there was a shortage of extra pants for students, she took action.

She told Moorhead High School teacher Jean Sando and together -- they took it to social media.

Donations poured in, and on top of that, they got fleece and volunteers to help sew.

The group called the mission the “Pants Project”

They stitched 32 pairs of pants in three hours.

”It was really lovely. I was so appreciative of Jean because I felt at such a loss and you just take it every evening, and you think such a need. Something so basic is having dry pants,” said Sailer.

Sando told us the group plans on getting back together to make more after the new year.

