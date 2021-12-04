Local snow removal companies are preparing for weekend snow

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The snow is coming this weekend and it’s here to stay.

“Usually when it hits we wait for a little bit to pile up and we go hit hard,” says Accelerated Green Works Inc.’s Mark Brown.

The company does snow removal for homes and businesses.

Today, they’re getting equipment ready for, what could potentially be, very busy rest of the year.

“Some of the equipment is just hooking up to an attachment, making sure we’re full of fuel and everything, and chaining it down to the trailers. Some of it’s a little more intensive,” says Brown.

To prepare, pay loaders and skid loaders need their buckets taken off.

Then snow pushers can be put on.

But the day of jobs, there are still some things to check.

“You have to make sure everything is fueled and ready to go. There’s things you don’t think of that you need like making sure you have the shovels in the back of the pickup and everything. Sometimes during our normal operation we take that out. We have to make sure everything is lined up and ready to go,” says Brown.

Some of the equipment can take a short time to load up, like snow blowers.

Salt sanders though, can take hours.

“We got a couple salt sanders that we fill with salt and beet juice so we can salt the ice. We got to plum the beat juice and things like that,” says Brown.

Brown says winter can make for some long days for the company.

“When the snow hits, we go until we’re done. It can be 24 or 36 hours if we get a heavy snow,” Brown.

And no matter how much snow this weekend brings...

“We’re preparing for the worst, and we’re getting ready to go,” says Brown.

