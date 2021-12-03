Winter Storm on Track

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures dip on Saturday with 20s and 30s expected in the afternoon with breezy conditions. Most of the day will be fairly quiet with clouds increasing. We are watching a system that will bring some snow late Saturday. It will continue Saturday night into early Sunday before eventually exiting southward. At this time, some areas could get 6 inches or more of snow between the central valley and north, with 0-1″ in the far south. Fargo can expect around 3-4″ total. Northerly winds will also become blustery, causing some blowing snow where it is still falling.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Cold air rolls in behind Sunday’s snow system, with morning temperatures Monday falling into the single digits, with temperatures then staying steady or falling as we head toward dinnertime Monday. Mostly cloudy conditions look to remain on Monday. The coldest air is expected to arrive Tuesday morning, with low temperatures dropping below zero in the southern valley, and 10-20 degrees below zero or colder will be possible north. Some snow showers are possible Tuesday morning across the southern Valley before clouds gradually clear.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Conditions look to quiet down for Wednesday, as we look to be between systems. Temperatures warm up, after starting in the single digits to near zero, we end up in the 20s by the afternoon. Thursday brings back the chance of some light snow, with even warmer temperatures, as morning lows start near 20 degrees and warm to near 30 degrees south.

FRIDAY: Friday still remains cloudy with temperatures dropping back down into the teens and 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler. Chance of PM snow by evening. Becoming heavy at times. Wind SE 10-25 mph. Gusts over 40 overnight. Low: 20. High: 32.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SUNDAY: Snow into midday, then decreasing. Gusty North Wind Over 40 at times. Blowing and drifting snow. Near Zero Visibility in open areas. Snowfall in Fargo: 2-4 with more north of town. Low: 26. High: 29.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Steady or falling temperatures through the day. Low: 0. High: 7.

TUESDAY: Cold morning! Chance of light snow south, then clearing skies. Low: -5. High: 17.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit warmer. Low: 5. High: 25.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Low: 20. High: 32.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Low: 14. High: 22.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.