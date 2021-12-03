Two arrested at ND casino on drug charges

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest on potential drug charges following a bust at the Spirit Lake Casino.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Department says on Wednesday, Dec. 1 they were called to the casino for suspicious activity involving two people.

When officers arrived, they learned 41-year-old Joann Tiegen and 44-year-old Michael Garner of Devils Lake had drugs and drug paraphernalia on them. Specifically, authorities say the two had meth, marijuana, packaging, a scale and cash on hand.

The two were then arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and other drug offenses, according to authorities.

