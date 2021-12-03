Advertisement

Top Talkers - December 3

By David Spofford
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman helping change flat tire hit and killed by passing car
Tina Ann Retz
Cass County deputies arrest woman in the process of burglarizing a building
police lights graphic
Moorhead Police investigate shots fired
Randys
Fargo diner battling high prices, product shortages
First case of Omicron variant detected in Minnesota.
First COVID-19 case involving Omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota

Latest News

Cass County Human Services
Internal investigation underway against staff members at Cass County Human Services
NDT - Holiday Shopping ideas With Violet Rowe - December 3
Holiday Shopping Ideas With Violet Rowe - December 3
NDT - Holiday Gift Basket Donations For Students & Familes - December 3
Holiday Gift Basket Donations For Students & Familes - December 3
NDT - Juice Box Fargo: Benefits Of Juicing - December 3
Juice Box Fargo: Benefits Of Juicing - December 3