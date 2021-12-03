People are using home security systems for more than catching thieves

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Homes are smarter than ever.

Home security systems help catch thieves, but they actually do a lot more than that.

“It’s become a liability aspect so if people are slipping and falling on your property or dog bites, they can all be reviewed on video cameras,” says TrinSpin Inc.’s President Trinity Schaff.

Trinspin says being able to have proof of accidents inside or outside your home is invaluable for your insurance.

But…. is one enough?

“The thing that we see a lot of the time is not enough cameras on the property and the homeowners are trying to make out the color of the eyes from a distance. There are ways you can do that but you need more cameras,” says Schaff.

There’s even a service that will back up your footage for you in case your camera gets stolen.

“There are ways we can record individual cameras here remotely or from off-sites around the country. We have contracts with multiple places in the country that are holding footage for us for multiple different cameras,” says TrinSpin.

And if you’re worried about strangers having access to your home security footage.....

“It’s always that privacy aspect, but what people have to realize is you’re always on camera no matter where you are. We get that kind of pushback from people saying it’s violating their privacy, but I don’t think you can go anywhere without being on camera anymore,” says Schaff.

Any house or apartment is able to have cameras installed.

