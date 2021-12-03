No. 1 ranked Jamestown advances to NAIA semifinals

SIOUX CITY, IA (Jamestown Athletics) - For the third consecutive year the University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team has advanced to the NAIA Tournament semifinals after a 3-0 sweep of #11 Bellevue (Neb.) Thursday night in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Jimmies defeated the Bruins 25-23, 25-15, 27-25 and will face the winner of #4 Park (Mo.) and #5 University of Providence (Mont.) at 5pm Friday.

#1 ranked UJ improves to 35-0 and has only lost 6 sets the entire season posting an incredible 105-6 record in sets so far this season.

The Jimmies have earned eight consecutive sweeps with seven of the eight coming in postseason play.

UJ held Bellevue to a .041 hitting percentage.

Anna Holen (LaMoure) led the Jimmies with 8 kills, 21 digs and a service ace. Corina Huff, Taylor Sabinash (Pingree-Buchanan), Aleah Zieske and Kalli Hegerle (West Fargo) all contributed 7 kills.

The Jimmies will be attempting to advance to the national championship match for the first time in school history after losing the 2020 semifinal to Midland (Neb.) and the 2019 semifinal to Marian (Ind.)

Jamestown will take on 2018 national champions and #4 seed Park (33-2) Friday at 5:00 p.m. in the first semifinal at the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the Tyson Events Center.

The second semifinal will feature 2019 national champions #6 seed Marian (35-2) taking on defending national champion #3 seed Missouri Baptist (31-2) at 7:30 p.m.

The winners will face off in Saturday’s national championship match at 7:00 p.m.

All remaining games are being streamed on ESPN 3.

