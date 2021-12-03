Advertisement

NDSU Men’s Basketball Routs Northland, 114-51

By Beth Hoole
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team put up the seventh-highest point total in school history on Thursday night, routing Northland College 114-51 inside the Scheels Center. 

The Bison drained a season-best 14 three-pointers in the game, shooting 54 percent from beyond the arc. In the second half, NDSU made 20-of-24 shots from the field (83 percent). 

Freshman forward Andrew Morgan (Waseca, Minn.) led the Bison with 24 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks, shooting 10-for-11 in the game. Second-year freshman Boden Skunberg registered his first career double-double with career-highs in points (12) and rebounds (11). The Jamestown, N.D., native also made 3-of-4 from downtown. 

Fifth-year Bison senior Rocky Kreuser set the NDSU career record for games played, appearing in his 133rd game to surpass Mike Felt’s (2009-14) record of 132. 

It was NDSU’s first time surpassing 100 points in a game since a 100-63 victory over UNC Wilmington in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 21, 2017. Thursday’s total of 114 points was also the most by the Bison since the school record of 128 vs. Mayville State in November 2008. 

NDSU poured in 65 points in the second half. 

The Bison (5-3 overall) will return to action with a road game at Montana State on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

